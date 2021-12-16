Japan returned to the green list even as the government reported Wednesday one of the first two cases of the Omicron variant came from an overseas Filipino worker who arrived in the Philippines on December 1.

Under the new country risk classification approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Tuesday, Japan and 40 other countries, jurisdictions or territories will be placed under green list from December 16 to 31, 2021.

Other countries were Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Chad, People’s Republic of China, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Montserrat, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Rwanda, Saba which is the Special Municipality of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Sudan, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Togo, Uganda, at United Arab Emirates.

Nograles said eight areas including Andorra, France, Monaco, Northern Mariana Islands, Reunion, San Marino, South Africa and Switzerland are placed under the Red list while the rest will be under the Yellow list.

He said under the new country risk classification the fully vaccinated individuals should present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

"They should also undergo facility-based quarantine until their negative RT-PCR test result, which samples was taken on the 3rd day . After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day, with the date of arrival being the first day," he said.

Unlike in the green list, the test samples for fully vaccinated individuals from countries under Yellow list should be taken on the 5th day while on the 7th day for those that come from the Red list countries.

Nograles said the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated should also show negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

"They also need facility-based quarantine until the negative RT-PCR test taken on the 7th day. After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until their 14th day, with the date of arrival being the first day," he said.

"All the passengers, Filipinos and foreigners who transited from the green list country, jurisdiction or territory should not consider coming from the place if they only stay within the airport and not cleared by the immigration authorities to enter the country," he added.

Nograles said the airline should make sure that only passengers with negative RT-PCR test before travel requirement will be allowed to board the plane while children three years and younger are exempted on testing requirement unless they are symptomatic.

"The minors from the Green List will follow the testing and quarantine protocols of their parents or guardian, regardless of the minor’s vaccination status and country of origin," he said. Robina Asido/DMS