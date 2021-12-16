Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been detected in the Philippines Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a statement, the DOH reported that a Filipino who arrived from Japan and a Nigerian who came from Nigeria were found with the Omicron variant from the 48 samples sequenced last December 14.

Both are asymptomatic, said DOH.

The returning Overseas Filipino Worker from Japan had ''symptoms of cold and cough upon arrival'' and was admitted on the same day to an isolation facility.

His sample was collected on December 5, with the positive result released on December 7.

The returning OFW arrived on PAL flight number PR 0427.

"The two Omicron variant cases are incoming travelers and are currently isolated in a facility managed by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ)," said the DOH.

The Nigerian arrived on November 30 via Oman Air with flight number WY 843. The DOH said he was admitted to an isolation facility on November 30. His sample was collected on December 6, and the result released on December 7.

The DOH said it is trying to locate possible close contacts among co-passengers of the two cases.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said in a forum earlier Wednesday if the Omicron variant is found, daily COVID-19 cases may go to up to 800 in January. DMS