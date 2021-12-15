Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell to its lowest since May 2020 as 235 were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) Tuesday.

The positivity rate went below one percent to 0.9 percent from the 24,120 tests done on December 12.

Deaths also went down to 10 to bring total fatalities to 50, 351.

A total of 780 persons rebounded from COVID-19 , pushing total recoveries to 2, 775, 991.

There are a total of 2,836,868 COVID-19 cases, out of which there were 10, 526 active cases.

Of the active cases, 4,104 are mild, 3,502 moderate, 1,868 severe, 659 are asymptomatic, and 393 critical. DMS