Severe Tropical Storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 7:30 pm Tuesday and was given the local name of ''Odette'' by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa).

Rai intensified into a severe tropical storm early Tuesday while moving towards Palau. Pagasa forecasts ''Odette'' to become a typhoon on Wednesday morning when it is 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

As of Pagasa's 10 am bulletin, Rai had winds of 95 km/h and gusts of up to 115 km/h. It was moving west-northwest at 30 km/h.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered all local government units Monday to prepare for the entry of ''Odette''. DMS