Malacanang praised Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez after she ended her Miss Universe journey in fifth place.

"The Palace commends Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez for bringing joy to our people and honor to our country at the 70th Miss Universe competition in Israel," Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in statement on Monday.

"A member of our armed forces, an athlete, and a youth advocate, Ms. Gomez is an inspiring figure whose participation in Miss Universe allowed the world to see what we in the country witness every day: the strength, grace, and beauty of the Filipino woman," he said.

Gomez holds the rank of sergeant at the Naval Reserve Center-Eastern Visayas.

"We wish Beatrice all the best in her future plans and undertakings. We are all proud of you," he added. Robina Asido/DMS