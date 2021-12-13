Amidst ''the surge in complaints'' of consumers in social media that their bank accounts have been hacked ''since the early part of this week'', the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it is ''in close coordination'' with two banks for '' remedial measures, including reimbursement of affected customers.''

In his Twitter account Sunday, BSP Gov. Benjamin Diokno said it is coordinating with ''BDO (Banco de Oro) as well as UBP (Union Bank of the Philippines) on this incident.

''BSP will do everything to ensure the safety and integrity of the financial system as well as the protection of financial consumers,'' said Diokno. DMS