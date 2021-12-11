The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) will continue despite the recent decision of the Supreme Court declaring some of its provisions as unconstitutional.

"For us here in the Department of Justice Anti-Terrorism Council, in our colleagues in the law enforcement agencies, we continue the implementation of the law because that is really needed to assure that the threat of terrorism will be addressed," Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Friday.

"We think because of this decision of the SC, the implementation of the law will continue and in its implementation it will only target the terrorist. It is clear, this law is only for terrorist and the act of terrorism is very clear under the Section 4 of the this Act," he added.

Sugay said they think the Supreme Court clarified the definition of terrorsm under section 4 of the ATA.

"The SC removed the provision that states that the exercise of civil and political rights like the advocacy, protest, stoppage of work, it's okay. That is not act of terrorism based in the law. They remove the phrase, 'which are not intended to cause death or serious physical harm to a person, to endanger a person’s life or to create a serious risk to public safety'" he said.

"So it becomes clear and the Supreme Court says that terrorism is only what was said in the part of section 4. And the exercise of civil and political rights should not be considered as terrorism," he added.

Sugay said the possible amendment of the ATA will depend on Congress following the decision of the SC.

"It depends on Congress if they want to amend the law based on the decision of the SC. It's up to them. That is within their authority," he said. Robina Asido/DMS