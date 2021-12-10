Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said the provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) that were declared unconstitutional by the Sepreme Court won't affect the law's implementation.

"First of all we respect the decision of the Supreme Court. However, the entirety of the ATA law is constitutional except for the two items as cited by the SC," he said.

"The declared unconstitutional provisions are minimal and it won’t affect at all the ATA 2020," he said.

"We ll make appropriate adjustment but we strictly implement Anti Terrorism Law in order to protect the people against all acts of terrorism," he added.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the Palace has not received a copy of the SC decision.

"We will refrain from issuing a statement until we have secured a copy of the latest Supreme Court decision on Republic Act Number 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020," he said.

Nograles said "upon receipt of the decision, the Office of the Executive Secretary will study the ruling and, in consultation with the Office of the Solicitor General, thereafter consider the next course of action."

"We reiterate that Republic Act Number 11479 underscores our commitment to seriously address terrorism and to uphold the rule of law," he added. Robina Asido/DMS