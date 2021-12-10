The Supreme Court on Thursday said the 2020 Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is constitutional except for two provisions.

''On the basis of the current petitions, all the other challenged provisions of TA 11479 are not unconstitutional,'' said the SC's public information office in its Twitter account.

''The main ponencia and the various opinions contain interpretations of some of the provisions declared in these cases as not unconstitutional,'' it added.

The voting tally by the SC justices on the law, which the High Tribunal deliberated in its en banc session on Tuesday, has not been released yet.

In its Twitter account, the Supreme Court's public information office said the first provision was ''the qualifier to the proviso in Section 4 of Republic Act 11479 i.e. ' which are not intended to cause death or serious physical harm to a person, to endanger a person's life, or to create a serious risk to public safety' by a vote of 12-3 is declared as unconstitutional for being overbroad and violative of freedom of expression.''

The second was on '' the second method for designation in Section 25, paragraph 2 of RA 11479, i.e. 'Request for designations by other jurisdictions or suprenatural jurisdictions may be adopted by the ATC (Anti-Terrorism Council) after determination that the proposed designee meets the criteria for designation of UNSCR No. 1373' is declared unconstitutional by a vote of 9-6.'' DMS