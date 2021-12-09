The Department of Health (DOH) reported 370 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday from Tuesday's 356.

Deaths reached 171 persons to bring total fatalities to 49, 761.

There a total of 859 persons who overcame COVID-19 to raise total recoveries to 2,773,322.

The positivity rate was at 1.6 percent, with 28, 942 persons tested on December 6.

Total cases amounted to 2, 835, 593 out of which 12, 510 were active. Mild cases accounted for 4, 974; moderate, 3916; severe, 2261; 883 asymptomatic and 476 critical. DMS