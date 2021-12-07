The Philippine National Police (PNP) is crafting a new policy to assign their unvaccinated personnel to administrative work to protect them from by infected by COVID-19.

"The sooner that we craft that policy then we will implement, because we do not want to put them at risk. However, when we say they will not go to work it does not mean that they will not be working. They will still deliver the police services needed. Probably administrative we will transfer them because we do not want to put them at risk," Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said during the press conference in Camp Crame on Monday.

"We will also ask them why. These are the given reasons. For those who have given their reason if it is justifiable then we allow them not to be vaccinated but we encourage them. We started with less than 50 percent, now the last one I read is (they are) only less than one percent," he said.

"We will ask their reason for not getting vaccinated because if this will hamper their performance of duty. The effort of the PNP is needed to protect them through the vaccination. If their reason is not acceptable then we will ask why and if not we put them where they are not at risk but we will continue to encourage them," he added.

Carlos assures that the unvaccinated personnel of the PNP will still be able to work and contribute to the organization.

"It's not an excuse if you are not vaccinated you will not work. No way, we will make sure that they are contributing to the mission and function of the PNP," he said.

"We will put them in a place, probably take an administrative role or they can still do the job for us. So that is our system because it is not fair for the government and the people because it is their choice not to be vaccinated and yet they are not delivering services. We have a lot of work that they can do without being exposed to danger because they are unvaccinated," he added. Robina Asido/DMS