Two mayors from Basilan were shot by unknown attackers when they arrived at Seaside, Zamboanga City Monday.

Mayor Darussalam Lajid of Al-Barka and his driver were shot dead while Mayor Alih Awal Sali of Akbar is in a hospital, said Lt. Mary Agnes Miro, spokesperson of the Zamboanga City Police, in an interview with dzBB.

''The mayors arrived at the same time. Then four unidentified men was reported to have appeared and shot the mayor,'' she said. DMS