The Philippine Air Force recieved its last five units of brand new Sikorsky 70i BlackHawk helicopters in a ceremony last Friday.

This was announced by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on his facebook post on Sunday.

"Five brand new Sikorsky 70i BlackHawk helicopters were welcomed into our air fleet last 03 December, completing the delivery of 16 units," he said.

"These five new helicopters will further improve the lift capability of the Philippine Air Force to support various operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," said Lorenzana.

"I am very elated to have personally overseen these great gains in the government’s efforts to modernize our armed forces," he added.

According to the Department of National Defense (DND) the 16 units of BlackHawk helicopters, acquired from Polish company Polskie Zaklady Lotnicze Sp.z.o.o, were manufactured under license from Sikorsky USA and have a contract price of $241,461,699.39.

The project was procured through a government-to-government transaction with Poland.

