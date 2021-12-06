まにら新聞ウェブ

12月6日のまにら新聞から

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded in Davao Occidental

［ 79 words｜2021.12.6｜英字 ］

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded in the province of Davao Occidental on Sunday morning.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 285km Southeast of Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental around 7:48 am.

The offshore quake that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 156km.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, intensity II is recorded in Cateel, Davao Oriental.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected while no damage is anticipated because of the tremor.

Robina Asido/DMS