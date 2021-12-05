The Department of Health (DOH) reported 517 cases on Saturday but deaths remained high at 243.

Total cases are 2, 834, 294 out of which are 14, 338 are active. Out of the active cases, mild cases were 7, 166 followed by moderate, 3,801; severe, 2,433; critical 899 and asymptomatic, 688.

Total fatalities are at 49, 230.

There were 1,139 persons who got well after a bout of COVID-19 to bring total recoveries to 2, 770, 726.

The positivity rate remained at 1.8 percent out of 35, 328 tested on December 2. DMS