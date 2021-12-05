The government has vaccinated a total of 9.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses during the five days of its national vaccination program this week.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said as of Friday a total of 9,937,827 vaccines were administered since the national vaccination days began Monday.

"During the three days, we have vaccinated 8.01 million but we did an extension. These are the two days extension where we administered an additional 1.9 million doses. So, the total is 9.9 million and we have the highest jabs for a day that was 2.82 million," she said.

As the rollout of booster shots for adults or those who age 18 and above has started on Friday, Vergiere reminded the public to make sure guideline on the interval of vaccination of booster shots will be followed to avoid possible untoward adverse effects.

"I warned everybody yesterday, let us follow the guidelines of the experts from FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to avoid any untoward adverse reaction that may possibly occur," she said.

Vergiere also reminded local government units to separate the lanes of those who are scheduled to receive the first dose from the second dose and booster to avoid a similar incident in Zamboanga where a resident received two doses of different brands of COVID vaccine last month.

"The individual is currently being monitored but until now there is no report of any untoward effect," she said. Robina Asido/DMS