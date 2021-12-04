President Rodrigo Duterte said he '' respects the decision'' of Senator Christopher Lawrence ''Bong''Go not to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections.

in a speech in Zamboanga City Thursday night, Duterte asked Go: ''What is it going to be, Bong? Will you run or not?''

Cheers and applause followed the remark of Duterte, who then said: :'' You have made a lot of people sad than happy'', referring Go's remark on Nov. 30 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

''We respect your decision, especially if it is caused by family (reasons). We can do nothing about it,'' added.

Go said he was in a turmoil whether to run for the presidency as his family opposed his candidacy.

Go has yet to formalize his withdrawal before the Commission on Elections.

The senator, who was Duterte's longtime aide when he was mayor of Davao City, first replaced Duterte as the vice presidential candidate of a faction of the PDP-Laban.

Then, Go became the presidential candidate, substituting for fellow Senator Ronald Dela Rosa.

It was speculated that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was to run for president under the PDP-Laban faction but she chose to seek the vice presidency under Lakas-CMD.

The Davao City mayor is running alongside former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos, who is aiming for the presidency. DMS