Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko led the inauguration of the Solsona and the Madongan River Irrigation Systems under the National Irrigation Sector Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (NISRIP) in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte on November 24.

The event was graced with the presence of Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Joseph Manotoc, NIA Deputy Administrator Freddie Toquero and JICA Philippines Chief Representative Azukizawa Eigo.

Prior to the official turnover, Koshikawa unveiled the markers of the rehabilitated diversion dams in Solsona and Madongan.

The monumental 6.187 billion yen NISRIP project targets to rehabilitate 11 river irrigation systems nationwide. Eight river irrigation systems, including Solsona and Madongan in Ilocos Norte have been completed.

These two latest subprojects totaling P300 million cover rehabilitation of Solsona and Madongan Dams. Both systems will provide timely and reliable

irrigation services to more than 3,300 hectares of agricultural lands in the municipalities of Solsona, Dingras, and Marcos in Ilocos Norte.

More than 8,000 farmers and their families in these municipalities will benefit from this undertaking.

The Federation of Irrigators’ Associations will also be strengthened with the provision of eight office buildings for the irrigators associations and 13 units of combined office and support facilities for both sub-projects.

These will be complemented with vital agricultural support including farm machineries. All of these initiatives are vital enablers to increase farm yield and productivity, accelerate farm income and deliver economic growth in Ilocos Norte’s agricultural communities.

On the day before, Koshikawa also paid courtesy calls on Governor Matthew

Joseph Manotoc and Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon.

He also visited Paoay Church, a nominee in the 1993 UNESCO World Heritage List. After the ceremony, Koshikawa visited the historic city of Vigan, which was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999.

On the following day, Koshikawa paid a courtesy visit to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

He also offered a wreath at the memorial monument in the Japanese garden to honor the victims of World War II.

The visit was capped with a meeting between the Ambassador and officers

of the Filipino - Japanese Foundation of Northern Luzon. JICC