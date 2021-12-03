Vice presidential spokesperson Barry Gutierrez on Thursday condemned the takedown of posters, tarps, and pink ribbons installed by supporters of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo in areas around the country.

Supporters of Robredo in Zamboanga City reached out to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and said their tarps, posters, and ribbons were taken down from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, even those installed on private properties.

“Umabot sa amin ang mga balitang tinatanggal ang mga poster, tarp, at iba pang materyales na nagpapahayag ng suporta kay VP Leni. Isa itong paglabag sa karapatan ng lahat ng Pilipino na malayang ipahayag ang suporta nila sa isang kandidato at hindi dapat ginagawa ninuman, lalo na sa isang demokratikong bansa tulad ng Pilipinas.,” Gutierrez said.

Robredo’s supporters in Masbate City also complained that their posters and tarpaulins were removed on the eve of Robredo’s visit to the city on November 30.

Gutierrez said materials taken down were made and paid for by volunteers of Robredo as part of their people’s campaign.

“Ipinapaalam namin na ang mga ito ay gawa ng mga volunteer at binayaran galing sa sarili nilang bulsa bilang bahagi ng people’s campaign. Sa mga gumagawa nito, ganito na ba talaga sila katakot, na pati posters ni VP Leni na kinabit ng ating mga volunteers kailangang tanggalin?” Gutierrez said. Media Affairs Division Office of the Vice President