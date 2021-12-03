The government expanded the inoculation of booster shots against COVID-19 to fully vaccinated adults age 18 and above starting Friday.

This was announced by the Department of Health on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"All fully vaccinated adults are eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots starting tomorrow, December 3," said DOH.

"The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) will issue operational guidelines on its implementation," it added.

According to the DOH, available booster vaccine brands include AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

"Those who have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines can be inoculated with the following brands regardless of which vaccines are taken in the first two doses," the DOH stated.

The DOH noted that the interval for booster doses for Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Gamaleya Sputnik and Moderna is at least six months while Janssen is at least three months. Robina Asido/DMS