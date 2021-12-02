The Commission on Elections (Comelec) welcomed Google's suspension of all electoral and political advertisements once the Philippine campaign period for the May 2022 polls starts in February 2022.

"It is the first time that this is going to happen in the Philippine elections," said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez in an interview Wednesday.

He said Google's move will result in balancing of campaigns.

"Obviously, if you have more money, then you get more time on the internet. While it's cheaper than broadcast advertising, it still adds up a lot of money," he said.

"With this, it will balance the playing field. This will be a big help for everyone," added Jimenez.

In a statement released by Comelec, Google said it will not accept election ads in the Philippines purchased through Google Ads, Display and Video 360, and Shopping platforms that advertisers intend to place on Google, YouTube, and other partner properties.

"Google will be focusing its efforts and resources on upcoming election-related initiatives, which aim to help people access useful and accurate information via product features and media literacy program, encourage participation in the voting process, and help protect the integrity of the elections," said Google as quoted by the Comelec. DMS