On Nov. 23, Minister for Economic Affairs Nakata Masahiro attended the inauguration and switching ceremony of the ‘Power Super Highway – 4’ together with Parang Municipality Mayor Cahar Ibay, National Electrification Administrator Hon. Emmanuel Juaneza, Magelco president Datu Saikuna Mamokhan, and other distinguished guests in the Philippine National Police Regional Office, Parang, Maguindanao.

The 771 million yen grant aid, “the Project for Improvement of Equipment for Power Distribution in Bangsamoro Area” was signed in March 2017 through the partnership of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) with the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

As support for the energy sector in Mindanao, the project provided for the upgrade of power distribution equipment of six electric cooperatives in the region, as well as the provision of equipment, such as bucket trucks and boom trucks.

Energy distribution losses will be reduced from 26 percent to 7 percent, and energy supply to 44,000 households will be assured with the completion of this project.

Japan recognizes the importance of Mindanao for the peace and stability not just in the Philippines, but in the entire region, and is fully committed to the Mindanao Peace Process through countless development projects. JICC