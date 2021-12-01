Mount Pinatubo, whose 1991 eruption spewed lahar and ashfall over some provinces in Central Luzon, rumbled Tuesday with a phreatic eruption between 12:09 and 12:13 pm.

The phreatic eruption, was confirmed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs) in its 6 pm advisory based on visual reports of an eruption plume and seismic, infrasound and satellite detection.

The pheatic eruption took place between 12:09 and 12: 13 pm, Phivolcs said.

The event occurred after ordnance disposal activities by the military, which has no relation to the condition of the volcano, on the northern flanks of Pinatubo conducted prior noon.

''So far, there has been no reports of ashfall from communities of Zambales over which the eruption plume dispersed,'' said Phivolcs.

Since there has been very low seismic activity in the volcano in the past days and low diffuse volcanic carbon dioxide flux measured at Pinatubo crater lake, and high infrasound over seismic energy released by the eruption, Phivolcs said this ''was likely driven by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice.''

Phivolcs is cautioning the public to refrain from going to the vicinities of Pinatubo Volcano at this time.

''Local government units are advised to prohibit entry into Pinatubo Crater as shallow phreatic or hydrothermal explosions such as the event of today can occur without warning,'' Phivolcs said. DMS