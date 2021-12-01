President Rodrigo Duterte called on the public to emulate Andres Bonifacio’s strong sense of civic duty, courage, and love of country as the nation commemorated his 158th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

"As we commemorate these events, I invite every Filipino to become a hero like Bonifacio by participating actively in our nation-building efforts, especially those challenging times when we have to secure our nation’s health, safety and wellness," Duterte said as he led the event at Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City.

"The bravery and patriotism of Gat Andres Bonifacio and many of our forebears who fought against foreign dominators must serve as our guiding post in beating the odds that hinder our progress as a people and as a nation," he said.

"I call on our kababayans to emulate Gat Andres Bonifacio’s strong sense of civic duty, courage, love of country in our daily lives even in the simplest ways. May we be challenged to give our very best to the benefit of our people and nation," he added.

Duterte expressed hope that the event would be a constant reminder of the invaluable contribution and selfless sacrifice of Philippine heroes especially Gat Andres in paving the way for the liberty and independence that the Filipinos enjoy today.

"Indeed, remembering historical events such as these are vital to enriching our understanding and appreciation for our nation’s culture," he said.

"I believe that by visiting and honoring our past we will be able to impart a stronger sense of nationhood to the present and future generations of Filipinos," he added.

Duterte conferred posthumously the Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Magalong, to Gat Andres Bonifacio received by Bonifacio’s great granddaughter, Buena Grace Distrito Casanova.

This year’s celebration of Bonifacio Day was also highlighted by the newly restored El Deposito Underground Reservoir and the new diorama exhibit at the Museo ng Katipunan, which showcases the historical Battle of San Juan del Monte.

Duterte congratulated the San Juan City government for successfully hosting this year’s celebration in the Pinaglabanan Shrine, which played an important role in the Katipunan’s quest for Philippine Independence. Robina Asido/DMS