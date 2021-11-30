Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases dipped further to 665, the lowest since July 2020, on Monday from 838 on Sunday.

Deaths from COVID-19 cases went down to 141 from 156 on the previous day to bring total fatalities to 48, 501.

There were 993 persons who survived COVID-19 to raise total recoveries to 2, 767,585.

Total cases are at 2, 832, 375 out of which active cases are 16, 289. Mild cases, which used to account to at least 50 percent of active cases, are 48.1 percent.

Moderate, severe and critical cases are 23.82 percent, 15.6 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively, of active cases. Asymptomatic cases are six percent of the total. DMS