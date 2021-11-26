On November 24, a virtual ceremony was held for the opening of the Preparatory Japanese Language Training for the 14th Batch of Filipino nurse and certified care worker candidates bound for Japan, under the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the Philippines. Minister and Consul General Okajima Hiroyuki delivered a speech on behalf of Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko.

The honorable guests who also attended and shared inspirational words with the candidates were Undersecretary Claro Arellano of the Department of Labor and Employment, Deputy Administrator Villamor Ventura Plan of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Director Ma. Consolacion Marquez of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Suzuki Ben of The Japan Foundation, Manila, and Philip Sanvictores of Nihongo Center Foundation Inc.

Two hundred and fifty Filipino nurse and certified care worker candidates are participating in this six-month training prior to their departure for Japan.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the classes will be held online. In addition to the daily living and internet allowances, a tablet computer will be provided for each candidate for the duration of the six months training.

Lectures will be conducted by The Japan Foundation, Manila and the Nihongo Center Foundation Inc.

After the completion of this training, another six months of Japanese language training will be conducted for the candidates upon their arrival in Japan, prior to their work term in hospitals and care facilities.

To date, more than 3,000 Filipinos have benefited under this program. It is being implemented through the joint efforts of the governments of Japan and the Philippines as part of their standing commitments in the Economic Partnership Agreement. JICC