President Rodrigo Duterte said more than three million minors were vaccinated since its vaccination began last month.

"The vaccination of the adolescents, our children, I am very pleased to know that we have already vaccinated more than three million minors aged 12 to 17, as of today. That is a lot, three million," Duterte said during his Talk to The People on Tuesday night.

Duterte said as of Tuesday, a total of "76.5 million vaccine doses have been administered throughout the country."

"Of this number, 41.9 million are given the first dose, while more than 33.5 million are given a second dose and single-dose shots," he said.

Duterte said the government has also started the vaccination of booster shots for senior citizens and persons with comorbidities on Monday.

"We also started giving additional or third doses to persons with comorbidities and immunocompromised," he said.

"The administration of booster or additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be conducted in the various phases and it is not yet available to the general population," he added. Robina Asido/DMS