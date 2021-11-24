Presidential candidate Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr said he took a cocaine test Monday, which came out negative, and given to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation.

In a statement Tuesday, Marcos said he took the test even if he ''really don't feel that I am the one being alluded to.''

President Rodrigo Duterte, in two speeches, claimed a presidential aspirant is using cocaine and has shown weakeness of character. He did not name the person.

''In spite of that, I believe it is my inherent duty as an aspiring public official to assure my fellow Filipinos that I am against illegal drugs,'' said Marcos, the standard bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

With this, Marcos called on his fellow Presidential aspirants to take the drug test even if the Supreme Court ruled that requiring candidates to take a drug test is illegal as it is not provided under the Constitution.

"I'm calling again all elective aspirants to take the drug test to ensure our people, particularly the young generation, that no elected leader is into illegal substances," he stressed.

Earlier, Senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III, who are running for president and vice president also took drug tests on Monday and publicly showed their negative results. DMS