Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell below the 1,000 level for the second time in November as Monday's tally came in at 984.

However, deaths rose to 218 to bring total COVID-190 fatalities to 47, 288.

A total of 2,229 persons got well after being treated for COVID-19, resulting in aggregate recoveries of 2, 759, 767.

Out of 19, 798 active cases, 56.6 percent were mild, 20.02 percent moderate; 13,3 severe, 5.6 percent critical and 4.6 percent asymptomatic.

This took place as the Department of Health said all regions are at low to minimal risk on COVID-19.

In a virtual press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said: ''All regions are now at minimal to low risk is classification, with negative two week growth rates and average daily attack rates (ADAR) of less than seven per 100,000 population."

At "minimal risk" classification are Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The remaining 14 regions, including the National Capital Region, are all at "low risk" classifications, said DOH.

The DOH said cases growth declined 49 percent in the past two weeks. The average daily attack rate was at 1.55 per 100,000 population.

It added that only 13 areas are under Alert Levels 3 or 4.

"Majority (89 percent) of areas are now under Alert Level 2 with minimal to low risk case classification," said the DOH.

Twelve areas under Alert Level 3 are Apayao, Baguio City, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Batanes, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Siquijor, City of Isabela, Zamboanga City, Dinagat Islands, and Sulu.

The lone area under Alert Level 4 is Catanduanes. DMS