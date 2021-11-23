President Rodrigo Duterte said the Presidential aspirant whom he did not name was able to evade arrest for using cocaine in a yacht and in a plane.

''There is a candidate using cocaine. The police will ask, why haven't we caught this person? Why is the president not going after this person? You don't know, the wealthy, they do it while in a yacht or in the air. They use that there,'' said Duterte in his speech in General Santos City.

Duterte reiterated that he is just informing the public about the alleged candidate who uses illegal drugs so people will not blame him later for not disclosing such information.

"If you believe...do not let it (happen) later on. You'll say I did not tell you," he said.

In his speech in the province of Mindoro last week, Duterte said a presidential aspirant is a cocaine user.

"What you want is up to you. It's on you. When the time comes, I already told you, and he is a very weak leader, his character, except for the name. His father, but him, what has he done?" he said. Robina Asido/DMS