President Rodrigo Duterte condemned the recent harassment made by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) against the Philippine supply boats near the waters of Ayungin Shoal as he joined the ASEAN-China Special Summit on Monday.

Malacanang said during the summit Duterte raised the South China Sea issue as a strategic challenge that cannot be solved by force, and called on stakeholders to exercise utmost self-restraint, avoid the escalation of tensions and work towards the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

"We abhor the recent event in the Ayungin Shoal and view with grave concern other similar developments. This does not speak well of the relations between our nations and our partnership," said Duterte.

"UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award provide legal clarity…pointing us to a just and fair solution to our disputes. We must fully utilize these legal tools

to ensure that the South China Sea remains a sea of peace, stability and prosperity," he added.

During the video conference, Duterte told China to remain committed to the conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

“There is simply no other way out of this colossal problem but the rule of law,” he said.

Palace said Duterte also underlined the depth and breadth of the 30-year partnership between ASEAN and China, adding that “China deserves its status as ASEAN's Comprehensive Strategic Partner”.

Duterte also emphasized China’s timely assistance to ASEAN’s COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, highlighting that China was the first Dialogue Partner ASEAN engaged when the pandemic broke out and the first to provide life-saving vaccines and medical supplies.

In his statementm Duterte said enhanced multilateralism and connectivity will be the drivers of inclusive and comprehensive recovery as he welcomed China’s ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

"Citing the recently concluded 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, the President reiterated the Philippines’ call for urgent climate action

anchored on the principles of justice and fairness," the Palace said.

"President Duterte pushed for the protection and preservation of biodiversity and the marine environment through sustained cooperation by supporting the work of the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity hosted by the Philippines, among others," it added.

Also present during the video conference were Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr., Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez, Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert E.A. Borje, Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Luzviminda Ilagan, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Nathaniel Imperial and Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Allan Gepty. Robina Asido/DMS