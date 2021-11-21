The Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,474 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, down from 1,485 on Friday.

Deaths went down from 207 on Friday to 205, bringing total fatalities to 46, 903.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergiere said the DOH had done an initial analysis, showing that the unvaccinated are at higher risk.

She added that most of the deaths from COVID-19 are persons 60 years and older.

There were a total of 2, 824, 499 cases out of which 22,070 were active cases. Mild cases account for 58.1 percent followed by moderate, 20.02 percent; severe, 12.5 percent; critical, 5.3 percent and asymptomatic, 4.1 percent.

A total of 2, 565 persons overcame COVID-19, putting total recoveries at 2, 755, 526. DMS