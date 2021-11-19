Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose for the second day, with 1,297 while 305 persons died on Thursday.

Asymptomatic cases, which used to be the second highest source of active cases, are now the lowest.

Out of 23, 158 active cases, mild cases account for 58.5 percent followed by moderate, 19.96 percent; severe, 12.2 percent; critical, 5.2 percent and asymptomatic, 4.1 percent.

The positivity rate is at 3.4 percent, out of 42, 043 tested on November 16.

Total cases are 2, 821, 753, while aggregate deaths are 46, 422. DMS