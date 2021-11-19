まにら新聞ウェブ

11月19日のまにら新聞から

COVID-19 cases up for second day

［ 88 words｜2021.11.19｜英字 ］

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose for the second day, with 1,297 while 305 persons died on Thursday.

Asymptomatic cases, which used to be the second highest source of active cases, are now the lowest.

Out of 23, 158 active cases, mild cases account for 58.5 percent followed by moderate, 19.96 percent; severe, 12.2 percent; critical, 5.2 percent and asymptomatic, 4.1 percent.

The positivity rate is at 3.4 percent, out of 42, 043 tested on November 16.

Total cases are 2, 821, 753, while aggregate deaths are 46, 422. DMS