The Japanese shipbuilding company said it prioritized safety as the second of the two 97-meter multi-role response vessels (MMRVs) acquired for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was formally launched in a ceremony at the Shimonoseki Shipyard of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. in Japan on Thursday.

"We'd like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the members of the DOTr (Department of Transportation) and the PCG for their excellent support to us to this date. It gives me tremendous pride to stand here with all of you next to this symbol of technology and cooperation," Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, CEO and President Toru Kitamura said during the event.

"This is a truly touching tradition and we are delighted to share this wonderful moment with you. Indeed it reminds us that we are connected to each other through this project across this glorious sea," he said.

"Please rest assured that we will work with safety as our top priority and we will dedicate our service to its completion. We appreciate your continued guidance and encouragement as we move to this stage," he added.

Kitamura said the company will start the "outfitting work" for the ship that is expected to be delivered in the Philippines in May 2022 after the expected arrival of the first units in March of the same year.

According to PCG spokesperson, Commodore Armando Balilo, the two MRRVs will be the largest vessels of the PCG’s fleet, once delivered.

"These MRRV's modeled after the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Kunigami-class vessels are expected to improve the PCG's maritime security and maritime safety capabilities," he said.

Each of the new MRRVs measure approximately 97 meters, has a maximum speed of not less than 24 knots, and an endurance of not less than 4,000 nautical miles.

''The ships are capable of conducting sustained maritime patrols in the country’s maritime jurisdictions, including the West Philippine Sea and Philippine Rise," said Balilo.

"In addition, the two vessels will significantly boost the capabilities of the PCG in conducting maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations," he added.

Balilo said the vessels were acquired under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project Phase II (MSCIP Phase 2), a Japanese-assisted project funded by an Official Development Assistance loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) amounting to approximately 16.5 billion yen.

"The contract between the DOTr and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. for the design, construction, and delivery of the two 97-meter MRRVs amounting to 14.6 billion yen was signed on December 27 2019 and became effective on May 8 2020," he added.

It can be recalled that the first unit of the 97-meter MRRV was also launched at the Shimonoseki Shipyard on July 26 2021. Robina Asido/DMS