Five vessels from the Russian Pacific Fleet, including two submarines, arrived in the country on Tuesday, a Philippine Navy official said on Wednesday.

Commander Benjo Negranza, public information officer, Philippine Navy, said the Corvette Gremyashchiy, two submarines, the tanker Pechenga, and support vessel Alatau arrived in Port Area.

Negranza said the Russian Navy "visit to the country is intended for routine port replenishment and rest for the crew."

The five Russian ships are the highest number to visit the country, said Negranza.

"The arrival of the Russian contingent in the country and the accommodation and support being extended to them underscores the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation in the region," he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Negranza did not say when the Russian ships will remain in Manila. Robina Asido/DMS