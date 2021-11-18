まにら新聞ウェブ

11月18日のまにら新聞から

COVID-19 cases rise once more, deaths climb to 309

［ 102 words｜2021.11.18｜英字 ］

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and deaths rose on Wednesday a day after 849 cases were reported.

There were 1,190 COVID-19 cases to bring total cases to 2, 820, 494.

There were 309 persons who died from COVID-19 to raise total fatalities to 46, 117.

Out of 23, 846 active cases, however, after 58.1 percent were mild cases, 19.6 percent were moderate, 12 percent severe, 5.2 percent asymptomatic and 5 percent critical.

The positivity rate is at 3.5 percent out of the 33,567 tests last November 15.

There were a total of 2, 729 patients which got well, putting total recoveries to 2,750,531. DMS