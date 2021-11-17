President Rodrigo Duterte called on local government officials to pass an ordinance imposing age restriction for mall goers after a two-year-old child reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 following a visit in a mall to Metro Manila.

"I am calling all local government units to consider passing ordinances for age restriction among minors who can be allowed to go to the malls," Duterte said during his Talk To The People on Monday night.

"Certainly, we cannot allow those below 12 years old or those getting or still unvaccinated to be exposed to the risk of getting COVID-19 in public places. Again, the Task Force said, we cannot allow those below 12 years old," he added.

Duterte also urge guardians or parents of minors below 12 years old not to expose their children to crowded areas with high risk of virus transmission.

"I know the parents want to treat your children after staying for so long inside your home due to lockdowns. But you have to think if your children are still small and they are not yet vaccinated, do not expose them to the virus," he said.

"They have no defense mechanism in their system or body against COVID-19. Unlike those who are already vaccinated," said Duterte.

"Again, to the parents and guardians of minors who are unvaccinated, please be mindful of the risk. Part of caring for them is thinking about their safety. I hope no one among our children will get COVID-19," he added. Robina Asido/DMS