Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases are coming in below 2,000 for the fourth day but deaths spiked to 309 in Sunday.

There were 1,926 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 2,816,980.

With the latest deaths, there are a total of 45, 581 fatalities.

Guido David, OCTA Research Fellow, told dzBB: '' 300 plus deaths is sad.''

David said the data suggests these are from the provinces and probably unvaccinated but more proof is needed.

But David added that of concern is the rising percentage of moderate and severe cases among active cases.

''It is quite high,'' said David.

Sunday's data showed out of the 28, 102 active cases, 62.3 percent are mild cases, 16.9 percent are moderate cases, 10.5 percent are severe cases, 5.8 percent are asymptomatic cases, and 4.5 percent are critical cases.

A total of 3,140 COVID-19 patients survived, raising total recoveries to 2,743,297.

Less the deaths and recoveries, the DOH said there remain be 28,102 active COVID-19 cases in the country. DMS