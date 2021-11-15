The National Capital Region will remain under Alert Level 2 until the end of November, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced in a statement on Saturday night.

Catanduanes will be under Alert Level 4, the highest, effective November 17 to 30, said Roque.

As President Rodrigo Duterte approved the nationwide implementation of the alert level system, Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved on Saturday the new alert levels that will be imposed in different areas in the country within the remaining days of November.

Other areas placed under Alert Level Two from November 15 to 30 are Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, Olongapo and Angeles City in Region III; Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon and Lucena City in Region IV-A; Bacolod City, Iloilo City, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Antique, Aklan, Iloilo Province and Guimaras in Region VI; Negros Oriental, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Cebu Province and Bohol in Region VII; Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental and Iligan City in Region X; and Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental, Davao City, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental in Region XI.

Meanwhile, other areas under Alert Level 2, effective immediately until November 30 are Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan and Ilocos Norte in Region I; Tacloban, Southern Leyte, Samar (Western Samar), Ormoc City, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte and Biliran in Region VIII; South Cotabato, Sarangani, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato (North Cotabato) in Region XII.

Also placed under Alert Level 2, effective November 17, 2021 until November 30 are City of Santiago, Cagayan and Isabela in Region II; Albay, Sorsogon, Naga City, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Masbate in Region V; Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur in Region IX.

Roque said areas that will be placed under Alert Level 3 from November 17 to 30 are Batanes, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya in Region II and the City of Isabela and Zamboanga City in Region IX while Baguio City in the Cordillera Administrative Region and Siquijor in Region VII shall also be placed under Alert Level 3 effective November 15 until November 30. Robina Asido/DMS