President Rodrigo Duterte stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in digital infrastructure development and promoting digital literacy as he joined this year's APEC Economic Leaders Meeting which started on Thursday.

Duterte said one of the key areas where collaboration can be done for an inclusive and sustainable future includes the improvement of digitalization and literacy in rural communities.

"APEC economies must strengthen cooperation in digital infrastructure development, especially in remote and disadvantaged areas. We must of course first establish the necessary infrastructure and accessible, stable and affordable energy supply in remote communities," he said.

"We must also promote digital literacy to facilitate the inclusion of vulnerable groups in the digital economy. This will help increase the economic productivity of marginalized groups under the new normal," he added.

Duterte also noted the importance of "establishing a national Social Protection Floor or SPF" and "facilitating the transition of developing economies to a low carbon economy in face of climate change."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the limitation of social protection programs in APEC communities. These gaps must be addressed to the SPF that guarantees a minimum set of social security benefits for all in accordance with the International Labor Organization standard," he said.

"The Philippines reiterates its goal for a scaled-up, sustainable and predictable support from developed countries. This should be in the form of climate finance technology transfer and development capacity building," said Duterte.

"In the interest of climate change we need these interventions to transition to climate smart development and adapt to and mitigate the worsening effects of climate change," he added.

In his message, Duterte also praised the APEC Business Advisory Council for its contribution to the pandemic response of the Philippines.

"Let me commend the APEC Business Advisory Council or ABAC for its significant contribution to our pandemic response. Indeed, continued public-private partnership will be crucial to ensuring comprehensive recovery," he said.

"We certainly need ABAC’s support in helping those affected by the pandemic to rebuild their lives especially in the context of climate change," he added. Robina Asido/DMS