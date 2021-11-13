By Robina Asido

Japan is among the 44 countries placed under the green list by the Inter-Agency Task Force ( IATF), Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque announced on Friday.

Roque said, according to the IATF, the new country risk classification lists will take effect from November 16 to 30.

Other countries placed under green list are China and two countries which experienced high COVID-19 cases but has brought it under control. These are India and Indonesia.

The rest are American Samoa, Bhutan, Chad, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Federated States of Micronesia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Mali, Marshall Islands, Montserrat, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Northern Mariana Islands, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Paraguay, Rwanda, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, South Africa, Sudan, Taiwan, Togo, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

IATF Resolution No. 144-A Series of 2021 dated October 14 says green list countries, jurisdictions and territories are those classified by the IATF as “low risk” countries, jurisdictions and territories."

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals from areas under the green list shall be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin, the resolution said.

"Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be further required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day with the first day being the date of arrival," it stated.

Fully vaccinated Overseas Filipino Workers or non-Overseas Filipino Workers have to stay within the "facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival; or when a negative RT-PCR test was taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.''

No facility-based quarantine shall be required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day with the first day being the date of arrival," it added.

It added that the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated, and those

vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements are required to stay within the "facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth 5th day and self-monitor until the 14th day of arrival with the date of arrival being the first day."

"Foreign nationals shall be required to secure hotel reservations for at least six days," it stated.

''Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated minor children traveling with their fully vaccinated parent or guardian shall be required to observe the quarantine protocols corresponding to their vaccination status. A parent or guardian shall accompany the child in the quarantine facility for the full term of the latter’s facility-based quarantine period." it added.

Countries, territories, and jurisdictions under the Red list are Faroe Islands and The Netherlands while other countries, territories, and jurisdictions not included in the green and ted lists will be placed under the Yellow List.

Roque noted that the "IATF also approved the recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs for the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of Australia, Czech Republic, Georgia, India, Japan, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Turkey, and Samoa to be accepted or recognized for purposes of arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for interzonal / intrazonal movement."

"The recommendation is in addition to such other countries, territories or jurisdictions whose proofs of vaccination the IATF already approved for recognition in the Philippines, and without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by IATF for all inbound travelers," he said.

Accordingly, the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation-One-Stop-Shop, and the Bureau of Immigration are directed to recognize only the proofs of vaccination thus approved by the IATF, he added.

"All passengers, whether Filipinos or foreigners, merely transiting through a non-Green List country/jurisdiction/territory shall not be deemed as having come from or having been to said country/jurisdiction/territory if they stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry into such country/jurisdiction/territory by its immigration authorities," it stated

The Board of Quarantine shall ensure strict symptom monitoring while in the facility quarantine. ''If found positive, the person shall follow the prescribed isolation protocols. Upon completion of such quarantine, the BOQ shall issue a Quarantine Certificate indicating therein the individual’s vaccination status," it added. DMS