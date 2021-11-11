President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Manny Pacquiao met Tuesday night, some four months after the boxing legend exposed alleged multi-billion peso anomalies in some government offices.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the ''short and cordial'' meeting, which was requested by the camp of Pacquiao, was ''a renewal of friendship.''

''There was no talk of politics,'' added Roque. Roque said Senator Christopher Lawrence ''Bong'' Go was present.

"It was a meeting between two national leaders from Mindanao, who discussed certain matters related to people’s concern in their area, specifically in the infrastructure and power industry," he added.

The PDP-Laban party split into two factions due to the rift between Duterte and Pacquiao.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi leads one faction, where Duterte and Go belong, while Pacquiao banners the other group.

Senators Ronald Dela Rosa and Go are the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Cusi wing. Pacquiao and Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza are the presidential and vice presidential bets of the former's wing. Robina Asido/DMS