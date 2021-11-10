DAVAO CITY- Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said Tuesday she will no longer seek re-election.

This came a few hours after her younger brother Sebastian pulled out of the vice mayoralty race.

“This afternoon I am withdrawing my candidacy for Mayor of Davao City.

VM (Vice Mayor) Baste will replace me. Atty. Melchor Quitain (will be) our Vice Mayor nominee. Just this for now. Thank you very much,” the presidential daughter said in her official Facebook page.

Sara has been wooed by political figures, especially former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, to seek higher office. But she has refused.

Davao del Norte Gov. Anthony del Rosario, spokesman of the Hugpong ng

Pagbabago said: “no comment”.

Earlier, government station PTV reported Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte withdrew his certificate of candidacy as vice mayor.

City Hall insiders said he went to the Comelec office inside Magsaysay Park and withdrew his candidacy at 10.36 am.

The Office of Mayor Sara Duterte announced it has terminated the services of the chief information officer, Jefry Tupas, after she figured in a Sunday night raid of an exclusive party in a posh resort in PIndasan, Mabini, Davao de Oro.

“The former City Information Officer, Jefry Tupas, of the City Government of Davao was involved in a drug raid last November 6 in the Municipality of Mabini, Province of Davao de Oro. The details of the raid are known only to the PDEA officers in Davao de Oro and Ms. Tupas,'' the City Mayor's Office said in a statement Tuesday. DMS