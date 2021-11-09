While the government welcomes increasing number of mall goers which will further boost the economy, it reminds the public as well as the mall owners to make sure minimum health protocols are being observed.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said despite the influx of people in malls and other business establishments last the weekend, he stressed that these were were less compared to before the pandemic was declared.

"It is true that there is an influx of people this weekend but their number is still below pre-pandemic ( levels). But we are happy we are now able to see the children outside together with their parents and siblings," he said.

People when to malls, parks and churches last weekend after the alert level in the National Capital Region went down to Two.

"What is good here is that we observe that everyone is following the protocol, the wearing of masks, face shield and social distancing. And it is important that we also see that the parking level is almost already at full capacity," he added.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque reminded the public and the mall owners to make sure possible super spreader events will be avoided.

"We are calling the public and the mall owners. We open our malls to the children for its public health benefits for the minors and for the economy, so that the whole family can go together in malls and not to make malling a super spreader event. It can be avoided by washing, wearing masks and social distancing," he said.

"We are reminding the mall owners that it is your duty to implement the minimum health standards. And if you fail to implement this, cases may again spike, then the malls will have to close again and many people will again lose their jobs. So we are asking for the cooperation of everyone so that we can continue to open our economy," he added.

Amid the recommendations not to make the use of face shields as mandatory, Lopez pointed out the importance of wearing eye protection if face shields will no longer be required.

"For me, I will still wear any eye protection if the requirement of a face shield will be removed, I will still wear even ordinary eyeglasses, just to make sure that we are safe," he said. Robina Asido/DMS