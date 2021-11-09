Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday the use of face shields is required until the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) decides on this.

''Let us wait for the decision of the IATF,'' he said in his virtual press briefing.

Roque made this statement after Metro Manila mayors recommended the non-wearing of face shields except if one is in the hospital or in public transport.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso signed an executive order that face shields will only be worn in hospitals, clinics and medical facilities. The order took effect Monday.

Roque said another way of looking at Domagoso's order is '' (it's) null and void po siya for being in violation of an existing executive policy decreed by the President himself in the exercise of police powers.''

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said a technical working group will meet later Monday over the recommendation of Metro Manila mayors.

She said the stand of the Department of Health will be presented to the Inter-Agency Task Force,

Metro Manila mayors recommended that wearing of face shields is not mandatory except in ''critical areas'', Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos told dzBB Monday.

''The mayors have agreed to make non-wearing of face shields mandatory unless it is inside hospitals and public transportation ,'' said Abalos. DMS