Aside from helicopters, the Philippine National Police (PNP) will also dedicate some vehicles and water crafts to help the government's effort to boost the vaccination against COVID-19 in the country.In a radio interview Sunday, Col. Roderick Augustus Alba, PNP spokesman, said the police has more than 100 watercrafts that can be used in transporting COVID-19 vaccines in different parts of the country.

"For the sea assets as per our PNP Maritime Group, we have 117 serviceable watercrafts nationwide. These are composed of high speed tactical watercraft, even our anti-criminality, anti-terrorism, police gunboat we will dedicate them. Our fast boats, we have rubber boats and police guide boats," he said.

"These are on top over and above of the land assets that can be delivered by our police regional offices (PROs) nationwide," he added.

Alba did not give specific number of land and air assets that they will deploy for the transportation of vaccines but he noted that it will include the recently acquired police choppers, buses, heavy trucks, light trucks, coasters and vans.

He added that the PNP will also commit its personnel for the security and safety of vaccinators and logisticians.

"We could even commit some of our medical reserve force spread all over the Philippines who are willing to help as tasked by the Department of Health," said Alba.

"If there is a need for additional health personnel we are willing to extend our vaccinators through our medical reserve force," he added. Robina Asido/DMS