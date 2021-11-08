Thousands of Metro Manila went to parks and shopping malls as they marked their freedom from strict quarantine restrictions to cope with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after nearly two years of being at home.

People are flocked to churches and policemen kept watch if too many are inside. In Quiapo Church, policemen placed other churchgoers at the Carriedo entrance, dzBB reported.

Children played in Luneta and minors were holding volleyball and badminton matches at the Quezon Memorial Circle under the watch of Task Force Disiplina, dzBB said.

Some even went to the Dolomite Beach, which remained closed due to continuing rehabilitation.

The Malabon Zoo, which was closed for 20 months, reopened, said GMA News.

SM vice president for marketing Jonjon San Agustin said mall goers rose as high as 66 percent in the bigger ones Saturday since minors were allowed to enter.

MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos told dzBB that monitoring influx of people and watching is companies comply with curbs on capacities is ''difficult.''

''It looks like they ( establishments) will be have to be honest (in following restrictions) because these are many and lots of people want to enter these,'' said Abalos.

''The rule of thumb is what is safe for our children is safe for us,'' he said.

He said, citing IATF resolution, that fully vaccinated people with minors below 20 years will be allowed for indoor dining but this should not exceed 50 percent capacity.

For outdoor dining, restaurants can admit up to 70 percent of customers.

Public transport capacity, which is to be increased gradually up to 70 percent, was being monitored after reports that overloaded jeeps were plying their routes like the pre-pandemic days.

Some jeeps have also begun removing plastic barriers.

The effect of allowing more people to go out on the daily COVID-19 cases will be known in two weeks when the IATF will evaluate NCR under Alert Level 2.

''The DOH, our epidemiologists are on top here. They are ones who can say public transport will be 100 percent. Let us not rush this,'' he said.

Abalos said commuters should wear face shields on top of face masks when riding public transportation.

He added that jeeps with excess passengers than the 70 percent capacity should be accosted.

''I know that people are eager to go out but COVID-19 so it is important to follow health protocols,'' he said. DMS