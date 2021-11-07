The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sent four S-70i Black Hawk helicopters to boost the military's fight against the New People's Army in Eastern Mindanao.

Maj. Alex Mindalano, public information officer of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said four S-70i Black Hawk helicopters were received by Brig. Gen. Maurito Licudine, deputy commander of EastMinCom, and Lt. Col. Omar FridzKhan Alpa, officer-in-charge of Tactical Operations Wing-Easter Mindanao (TOW-EM) on November 4.

There are now six Black Hawk helicopters in two military camps in Mindanao after two arrived at the Western Mindanao Command also on Friday.

Mindalano said two helicopters will be stationed at Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao, Davao Air Station in Barangay Sasa, Davao City and another two at Tactical Operations Group 10 Headquarters, Lumbia Airport, Cagayan de Oro.

The S-70i Black Hawk helicopter is the latest in the Black Hawk multi-mission aircraft built by Poland-based Sikorsky Aircraft subsidiary PZL Mielec.

These helicopters can be configured according to specific missions including troops transport and air assault, command and control, border patrol, search and rescue, disaster response, cargo lift, and VIP transport.

The Philippine Air Force has so far received 11 out of the total of 16 units of Black Hawk helicopters acquired from Polish company Polskie Zaklady Lotnicze Sp.z.o.o, through a government-to-government transaction with a contract price of $241,461,699 (P11.6 billion).

Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, Philippine Air Force spokesman, refused to disclose the area of deployment for four other helicopters but he said 10 Black Hawk helicopters were sent to other areas after its grounding was lifted last month.

Mariano said five more Black Hawk helicopters are set to be delivered within the month.

EastMinCom Commander Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol emphasized the importance of the new air assets in enhancing the troops’ mobility especially in the fight against the communists as well as in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations.

“The arrival of these Black Hawk choppers happened at a very opportune time to aid our hardworking troops in the pursuit of genuine peace and development in Eastern Mindanao," he said.

"There is no doubt that these air capabilities will improve the conduct of military operations against the CTG and other threat groups both on land and sea,” he added.

Mindalano said Almerol thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for his continued support in improving military capabilities, adding that Duterte has always responded to the needs of the military in protecting the interest of the country and the people. Robina Asido/DMS