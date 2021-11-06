A record 1,119, 389 daily vaccinations against COVID-19 was achieved Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a virtual briefing Friday.

This brought the number of fully vaccinated individuals to 28.7 million while those who received their first dose reached 33.7 million for a total of 64.4 million, said Roque.

Roque said this came on the heels of two days with 900,000 plus vaccinations.

''If we can maintain this, we can achieve 70 percent herd immunity this month,'' he said.

In the National Capital Region, which is under Alert Level Two, there are 8, 686, 980 who are fully vaccinated while 9, 526, 931 got their first dose.

This translates to 88.86 percent of the population in NCR who are fully vaccinated and 97.45 percent who have been vaccinated for the first time. DMS