Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino thanked Yuka Saso for having represented the country in major competitions.

In a statement Tuesday, he expressed belief that despite her decision to ''embrace Japanese citizenship'', she remains a Filipino by heart.

''She was born here in the Philippines so by heart so she represents both,'' said Tolentino.

Saso told a Japanese sports portal that she will select Japanese citizenship when she reaches 22 on June 20, 2023.

''I would like to thank her personally for representing our country for the past years. Her personal business decision will help her develop more as a person and athlete.''

Saso was the top rookie of the Japan LPGA circuit last year. This year, she won the US Women's Golf Open and is number three in the US Ladies Professional Golf Association in earnings. DMS